Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 219,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,042. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.