Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

