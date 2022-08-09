Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after buying an additional 152,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,318,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 122,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

