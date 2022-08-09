Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 324.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.09. 19,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,328. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

