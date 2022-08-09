Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $24,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.
