Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.94. 19,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,989. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

