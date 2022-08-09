Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $72.17

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,640. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

