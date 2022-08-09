Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $35.42

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.92.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

