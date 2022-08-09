Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $35.42

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.92.
WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
