AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $691.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

