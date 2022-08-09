AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%.
AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $691.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.