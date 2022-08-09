ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,182. The company has a market cap of $582.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

