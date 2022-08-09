ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $601.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.