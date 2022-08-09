Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.
Annexon Stock Performance
ANNX stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 2,453,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $9,423,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,429.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Annexon
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annexon (ANNX)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.