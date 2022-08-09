Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Annexon Stock Performance

ANNX stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Get Annexon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 2,453,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $9,423,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,429.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.