ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $311.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup to $311.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,445. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.56.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

