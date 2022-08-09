Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $7.12 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $132.77 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00029904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 155.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.01902727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014757 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

