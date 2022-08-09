Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $113.00 at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.29% from the company’s current price.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $67.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $282,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $282,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,789 shares of company stock worth $4,748,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

