Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $104,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,789 shares of company stock worth $4,748,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 448,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187,088 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 107,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.