Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $31,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after buying an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after buying an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,784.3% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,594,000 after buying an additional 996,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,360,000 after buying an additional 839,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.23. 16,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.