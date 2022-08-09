Apron Network Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $383,828.32 and approximately $242,771.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00037138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

