ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $117.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARCB opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

