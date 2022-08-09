Archer Aviation (ACHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Archer Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACHR opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.90 and a quick ratio of 20.90.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at $207,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,847,090 shares of company stock worth $11,639,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 11,102.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 246,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

