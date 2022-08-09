Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $7,643,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 502.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 108,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

