Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Argo Group International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Argo Group International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Argo Group International Price Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 91,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 359.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Argo Group International by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

