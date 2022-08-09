Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $923.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $309,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $231,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Argo Group International by 23,430.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

