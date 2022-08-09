Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 7028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 402,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $49,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Stock Down 16.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $945.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.