ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $55.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

