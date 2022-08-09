Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $6.25

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,668. The company has a market cap of $86.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 712.46% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

