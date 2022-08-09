ASD Market Capitalization Tops $54.85 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $54.85 million and $2.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,138.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063712 BTC.

ASD is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

