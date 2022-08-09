ASD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $56.07 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,818.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00132049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068296 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.