Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,284. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $554.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

