Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of ASRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 23,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,490. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Assertio during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Assertio during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 102.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 621.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASRT shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

