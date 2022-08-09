Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.
Assertio Stock Performance
Shares of ASRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 23,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,490. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASRT shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
