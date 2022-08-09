Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 29th

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $957.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,095.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.