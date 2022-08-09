AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £107.58 ($129.99) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of £100.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a twelve month high of £112.90 ($136.41). The stock has a market cap of £166.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.52.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.98) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($138.96) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

