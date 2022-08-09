ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of AACG remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,043. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $58.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

