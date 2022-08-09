ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

ATA Creativity Global stock remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

