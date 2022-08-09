Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Announces Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

AVIR stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $715.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

