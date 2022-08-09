Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Position Trimmed by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned about 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,913 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 211,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 727,704 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

