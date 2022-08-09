Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.18

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.18 and last traded at $99.99, with a volume of 6544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

