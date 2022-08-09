Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.11.

Shares of TEAM opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.56. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 11.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 15.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Atlassian by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 306,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after buying an additional 186,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

