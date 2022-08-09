AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

