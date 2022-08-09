Auctus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $141.00 (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Auctus has a total market cap of $160,933.38 and $141.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,816.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00176180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036400 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

