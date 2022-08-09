Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Shares Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David Roland Walker Jayne acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.67 per share, with a total value of C$46,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$186,792.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.