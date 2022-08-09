Autobanc (NOTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Autobanc to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Autobanc Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of NOTE stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,101. Autobanc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Autobanc in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

About Autobanc

Autobanc is a specialized finance company which purchases sales finance contracts. The Company also operates 1 used car location, which retail used cars to the general public.

