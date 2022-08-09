AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,164.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,164.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,218.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,035.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.