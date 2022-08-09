AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.0% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned about 0.05% of AutoZone worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3,560.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO traded up $14.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,233.15. 3,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,164. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,123.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,035.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.