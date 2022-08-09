Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

NYSE AVLR opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avalara by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

