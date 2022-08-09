Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

Avalara (NYSE:AVLRGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of AVLR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. 259,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,744. Avalara has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48.

Insider Activity

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avalara

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 926,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 191,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avalara by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 18.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 29.1% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 233,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.