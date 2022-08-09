Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVLR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. 259,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,744. Avalara has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 926,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 191,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avalara by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 18.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 29.1% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 233,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

