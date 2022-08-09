Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
AVNS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $36.44.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
