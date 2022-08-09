Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

AVNS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

