Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,142 shares during the period. Avantor makes up 4.0% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Avantor by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Avantor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,603,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 81,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.