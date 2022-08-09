Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Evercore ISI

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 102,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,434. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 330,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avantor by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,109,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.