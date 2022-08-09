Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$112.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.69 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

